IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till February 24

IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2022: National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for Indira Gandhi National Open University, PhD entrance exam 2022. The notice reads that the entrance exam stands postponed now. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on January 16 which has now been extended to February 24, 2022. The extension has been done due to an extension in application deadline and other reasons. For more details, candidates can visit the official website – ignou.nta.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD exam: Check important dates here

IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance 2022 will now be conducted on February 24, 2022.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 16, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet. Following the past trends, NTA releases admit cards about 10-15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The official notice on IGNOU PhD Entrance 2022 postponement reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various Ph.D. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is thereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022."

About IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance 2022

This exam will be held for admissions to various Ph.D. courses offered by IGNOU. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. It will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The NTA helpdesk number for IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 can be reached via phone at 011 4075 9000. Alternatively, candidates can also mail in their queries about IGNOU Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2021 to ignou@nta.ac.in.

IGNOU extends re-registration deadline to January 31

The re-registration deadline for Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has been extended once again. According to the latest notification issued by IGNOU, all those candidates who have not registered can do it for this session till January 31, 2022. All the details related to the examination are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Notably, this is the 4th time IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration. Earlier, the last dates to register for admission were September 15, December 15, December 31, 2021, and so on. Candidates must take note that after this, the university will not extend the re-registration deadline any further.