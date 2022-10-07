IGNOU TEE December 2022 Tentative Schedule Out; Check Schedule & Key Details Here

The schedule for the December 2022 Examination has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today, October 7, 2022. According to the schedule, the examination will be held on December 2, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the date sheet by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates must take note that the term-end examination question papers of the following programmes and courses will be of the objective type (MCQ) or OMR pattern. The date sheet includes the subject code along with the date and time of the examination. Candidates must take note that the examination is scheduled to be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Tentative Date Sheet: Here's how to download the schedule

Step 1: In order to download the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Tentative Date Sheet, candidates are required to visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads the tentative date sheet for the December 2022 term-end examination.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.

Step 4: The date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Tentative Date Sheet - Click Here

More Details

According to the notice, in case students find any discrepancy in the date sheet can inform in a particular format (given in the date sheet) to this email id – datesheet@ignou.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative