IIM Bangalore Releases CAT 2022 Mock Test Questions: Check Steps To Download

CAT 2022 Mock Test Questions: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 mock test question papers. Candidates who will appear in the examination can take the test on iimcat.ac.in. Notably, the CAT mock test can help the candidates improve their preparation level and improve speed, and accuracy. In order to take the test, candidates are required to use their log-in credentials: their user ID and password.

According to the official notice, "The mock test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarise the candidates with the different types of questions generally asked in the CAT (MCQs and non-MCQs) and the exam console. The given mock test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PWD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this mock test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2022, and the actual exam may or may not contain similar types or numbers of questions. Please note that CAT 2022 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra."

According to the schedule, the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) will be held on November 27, the admission test is scheduled to be held in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session - 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2022 Mock Test Questions: Here's how to check the mock test

Step 1: In order to download the CAT 2022 mock test, candidates are required to visit the official website of the IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on CAT 2022 Mock Test link.

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials such as User id and password.

Step 4: Then, click on the login and take the test.

