IIT Bombay GATE COAP Result 2022 Today At Coap.iitb.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is expected to announce the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, May 20. After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 1 seat allotment through the official website - coap.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also have various options after the declaration of the result. They can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. However, it is important for the candidates to choose at least one of the available options for COAP round 1 seat allotment. The last date to select any of the available options is May 22, 2022.

GATE COAP 2022 | Here's how to check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Firstly, candidates need to open the official portal-coap.iitb.ac.in to check the GATE COAP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to enter their valid ID and password to log in.

Step 3: Now, click on the "Seat Allotment" link.

Step 4: The allotment result for Gate COAP 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to select any one of the available options: "Accept and Freeze", "Retain and Wait", "Reject and Wait", and "Reject".

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the result for further use.

About COAP

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal is a common platform for only those candidates who have completed their registration process. Aspirants can use COAP as a platform to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). Candidates must note that the participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status on the COAP portal. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative