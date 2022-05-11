IIT JAM 2022: Deadline To Apply For Admission Ends Today, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2022: As scheduled, IIT Roorkee will be closing the admission window for Joint Admission Test for Master, or JAM 2022, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the JAM 2022 that was conducted on February 13, 2022, can apply for IIT JAM 2022 admission. The admission is for the academic year 2022-23 and the deadline to apply ends on May 11 at 11.59 pm. All those candidates who are eligible to apply and have not done yet should make sure to do it by the deadline. To apply for admission, an application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by the candidates from any category. A list of important dates can be checked here.

“Applications can be submitted on JAM 2022 website from April 11, 2022, onwards, after paying the fee. However, the option for filling up the program choices will be available till the last date of application (May 11, 2022),” the JAM 2022 admission brochure reads.

IIT JAM 2022: Check important dates here

Declaration of first admission list on June 1, 2022

Last date for payment of seat booking fee for first admission list on June 6, 2022

Declaration of second admission list on June 16, 2022

The Last date for payment of the seat booking fee for the second admission list is June 20, 2022

Opening and closing of withdrawal option is to be done between June 25 and June 30, 2022

The Declaration of the third admission list will be on June 25, 2022

The Last date for payment of the seat booking fee for the third admission list is June 30, 2022

Fourth and final admission list will be released on July 06, 2022

JAM Admission Form 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply