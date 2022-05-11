Last Updated:

IIT JAM 2022: Deadline To Apply For Admission Ends Today, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee will be closing the admission window for Joint Admission Test on May 11 at 11.59 pm. Here is how to apply for admission.

IIT JAM 2022: As scheduled, IIT Roorkee will be closing the admission window for Joint Admission Test for Master, or JAM 2022, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the JAM 2022 that was conducted on February 13, 2022, can apply for IIT JAM 2022 admission. The admission is for the academic year 2022-23 and the deadline to apply ends on May 11 at 11.59 pm. All those candidates who are eligible to apply and have not done yet should make sure to do it by the deadline. To apply for admission, an application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by the candidates from any category. A list of important dates can be checked here.

“Applications can be submitted on JAM 2022 website from April 11, 2022, onwards, after paying the fee. However, the option for filling up the program choices will be available till the last date of application (May 11, 2022),” the JAM 2022 admission brochure reads.

IIT JAM 2022: Check important dates here

  • Declaration of first admission list on June 1, 2022
  • Last date for payment of seat booking fee for first admission list on June 6, 2022
  • Declaration of second admission list on June 16, 2022
  • The Last date for payment of the seat booking fee for the second admission list is June 20, 2022
  • Opening and closing of withdrawal option is to be done between June 25 and June 30, 2022
  • The Declaration of the third admission list will be on June 25, 2022
  • The Last date for payment of the seat booking fee for the third admission list is June 30, 2022
  • Fourth and final admission list will be released on July 06, 2022

JAM Admission Form 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply

  • Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website - joaps.iitr.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘Register Here’ option
  • Step 3: In the next step, fill in the application form with the required information
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents such as photographs, and scanned signatures
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee online with the help of debit/credit, net banking or UPI options
  • Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future reference.
