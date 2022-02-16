IIT JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee Releases Question Paper; Here's Direct Link To Download

II JAM 2022 Question Paper: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee has released the question papers for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022. The JAM question papers have been released for subjects including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Candidates can download the IIT JAM question papers by visiting the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. The IT JAM 2022 exam was conducted on February 13 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Every year, lakhs of students participate in the JAM for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programmes at IISc.

IIT Jam 2022: Here's how to download the JAM 2022 Question Paper

Step 1: To download the JAM 2022 Question Paper, candidates need to visit the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "JAM 2022 Question Papers" link.

Step 3: Click on the subject for which you want to download the question paper.

Step 4: Download the questions and take a printout for future reference.

Here's a direct link to download the JAM 2022 Question Paper: Click Here

Jam 2022 Question Paper: More details

According to the official information available, the IIT JAM 2022 results will be declared on March 22. The results will be announced at IISc Bangalore for subjects including Integrated Ph.D. programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Biological Sciences. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative