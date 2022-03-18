IIT JAM 2022 Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IIT JAM 2022 results: Indian Institute of Technology Roorke (IIT Roorkee) has released the final answer key and result on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The result has been announced for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022. The examination was conducted on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results (merit list) now. It has been uploaded on the official website jam.iitr.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the same has also been attached.

JAM Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scorecards

Go to the official website of JAM 2022 at jam.iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for JAM 2022 results.

In the next step, candidates will then have to enter their Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password on the login page.

Post clicking on it, the IIT JAM 2022 results will be displayed on screen.

The JAM 2022 Score Card will be displayed on screen.

IIT JAM 2022: Here is how to download JAM 2022 final answer key

Step 1: In order to check the IIT JAM Answer Key 2022, candidates should go to the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys."

Step 3: In the next step, click on the answer key link.

Step 4: Post clicking on the link, the JAM 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take the printout of answer key for future reference.

To be noted that IIT Roorkee was likely to release JAM 2022 results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website jam.iitr.ac.in. Here is the direct link to download result and scorecards.