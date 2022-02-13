IIT JAM 2022 To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines For Registered Candidates

IIT JAM 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The forenoon session was scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematical Statistics.

In the afternoon session which will be conducted between 3 PM and 6 PM, students will write on Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics papers. In order to make sure that candidates reach the exam centre, IIT Roorkee has also issued a letter along with the admit card. The letter is supposed to act as travel passes to facilitate smooth movement.

IIT JAM 2022: Check Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on February 3, 2022

Exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022

The result will be declared on March 22, 2022

Brochure reads, "No hard copy of JAM 2022 scorecard will be sent to the JAM 2022 qualified candidates by the Organizing Institute. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2022 website within a specified period."

IIT JAM exam is being held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For more details, candidates can visit the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

JAM 2022: Instructions to be followed on exam day