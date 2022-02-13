Last Updated:

IIT JAM 2022 To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines For Registered Candidates

IIT JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. These are the guidelines that registered candidates will have to follow while taking exams.

IIT JAM 2022

IIT JAM 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, February 13 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The forenoon session was scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematical Statistics.

In the afternoon session which will be conducted between 3 PM and 6 PM, students will write on Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics papers. In order to make sure that candidates reach the exam centre, IIT Roorkee has also issued a letter along with the admit card. The letter is supposed to act as travel passes to facilitate smooth movement.

IIT JAM 2022: Check Important Dates

  • Admit Card has been released on February 3, 2022
  • Exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022
  • The result will be declared on March 22, 2022

Brochure reads, "No hard copy of JAM 2022 scorecard will be sent to the JAM 2022 qualified candidates by the Organizing Institute. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2022 website within a specified period."

 IIT JAM exam is being held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For more details, candidates can visit the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

JAM 2022: Instructions to be followed on exam day 

  • It is mandatory to follow Covid-19 SOPs. Candidates will undergo a temperature check, be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.
  • Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time
  • Along with a printout of admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card, and passport to the exam centre.
  • Scanned photos of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered a valid photo ID proof
  • Candidates should not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall
  • Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
