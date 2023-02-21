IIT JAM 2023 Candidates' Response Sheet Released; Check Direct Link And Full Details Here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has published the candidates' response sheet for IIT JAM 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) can download their response sheet from the official website. The IIT JAM 2023 candidates' response sheet is available at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates can download their JAM response sheet online using their login credentials. IIT Guwahati conducted the IIT JAM 2023 exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. The exam was held in a computer-based test. JAM is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam has fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. As per the official schedule, IIT JAM results 2023 will be declared on 22nd March 2023.

How to download IIT JAM 2023 response sheet

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate portal tab

A login page will appear. Key in your login credentials

Your IIT JAM response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check JAM response sheet.

JAM 2023

Candidates who clear IIT JAM are eligible for direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.