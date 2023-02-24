IIT JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati To Open JAM Answer Key Challenge Window Today

Quick links:
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will on Friday open the window to challenge IIT JAM 2023 answer key. The answer key for Joint Admission Test for Masters was released on February 23. Candidates who have any objections against any key can submit their representations along with valid proof to support their objections online. The window will close on February 26. Candidates will have to log in on the JOAPS candidate portal to raise objections.
IIT Guwahati conducted the IIT JAM 2023 exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. Candidates' response sheets were already released on February 21. The exam was held in a computer-based test. JAM is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam has fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. As per the official schedule, IIT JAM results 2023 will be declared on 22nd March 2023.