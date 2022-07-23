IIT JAM 2023 Schedule: Application To Begin On Sept 7, Exam On Feb 12; Check Key Details

Quick links:
The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. As per the schedule, IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 application process between September 7 and October 11, 2023. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can check the JAM 2023 exam time table by visiting the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The JAM 2023 entrance exam is set to take place on February 12, 2023.
Every year, JAM is conducted for admission to MSc, joint PhD, and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The examination is conducted by IIT Guwahati for admission of candidates to the academic session 2023–24. The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be based on seven different subjects—Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). In JAM 2023, candidates will have the option to appear for either one or two test papers. The online examination will be held for direct admission to 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.