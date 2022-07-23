IIT JAM 2023 Schedule: Application To Begin On Sept 7, Exam On Feb 12; Check Key Details

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. As per the schedule, IIT Guwahati will conduct the JAM 2023 application process between September 7 and October 11, 2023. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can check the JAM 2023 exam time table by visiting the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The JAM 2023 entrance exam is set to take place on February 12, 2023.

Every year, JAM is conducted for admission to MSc, joint PhD, and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The examination is conducted by IIT Guwahati for admission of candidates to the academic session 2023–24. The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be based on seven different subjects—Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). In JAM 2023, candidates will have the option to appear for either one or two test papers. The online examination will be held for direct admission to 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Important Dates

Online application for the examination begins - September 7 to October 11, 2022

JAM 2023 application - February 12, 2023

Declaration of JAM 2023 Results - March 22, 2023

Online application for admission - April 11 to 25, 2022

Application Fees

Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD*: Rs 900(One Test Paper) and Rs 1250(Two Test Papers).

All Others: Rs 1800 (One Test Paper) and Rs 2500(Two Test Papers).

Exam pattern

The duration of the examination for all the seven Test Papers will be 3 hours.

The medium for all the Test Papers will be English only.

There will be a total of 60 questions.

The total marks for the examination will be 100.

The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory.

As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions.

