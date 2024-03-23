Advertisement

IIT Madras, the conducting authority for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM), has released the IIT JAM cut off 2024 on its official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. In a statement, IIT Madras clarified that the sequence of questions and options displayed on the candidate console during the examination might differ from the actual question paper's order. They elaborated that "MTA" in the Final Answer Key files denotes "Marks to All," indicating that the marks allocated to those questions will be assigned to all candidates taking the test paper.

Previously, IIT Madras had published the JAM 2024 answer key, alongside the question papers, on February 19, accessible through the official website. Successful candidates in the JAM will qualify for IIT JAM counselling 2024. The admission portal for JAM 2024 will open on April 10, while the JAM 2024 scorecard will be accessible from April 2 onwards.

IIT JAM 2024 cut-off marks for various subjects:

Biotechnology (BT): General - 44.46, OBC/EWS - 40.01, SC/ST/PwD - 22.23

Chemistry (CY): General - 25.38, OBC/EWS - 22.84, SC/ST/PwD - 12.69

Economics (EN): General - 24.64, OBC/EWS - 22.17, SC/ST/PwD - 12.32

Mathematics (MA): General - 11.22, OBC/EWS - 10.09, SC/ST/PwD - 5.61

Mathematical Statistics (MS): General - 23.03, OBC/EWS - 20.72, SC/ST/PwD - 11.51

Geology (GG): General - 33.09, OBC/EWS - 29.78, SC/ST/PwD - 16.54

Physics (PH): General - 19.63, OBC/EWS - 17.66, SC/ST/PwD - 9.81

These cut-off marks serve as a benchmark for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies at prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).