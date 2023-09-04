IIT JAM 2024 Registration Window To Open On September 5; Full Details Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 registration window will be opened tomorrow, September 5. As per the schedule, IIT Madras will conduct the IIT JAM 2024 on February 11, 2024. The last date to apply is October 13. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can check full details on the official website- https://jam.iitm.ac.in/.

IIT JAM 2024: Key Dates

JAM 2024 registration begins- September 5

JAM 2024 registration last date- October 13

JAM 2024 admit card - January 8, 2024

JAM 2024 exam date- February 11, 2024

JAM 2024 result date- March 22, 2024

Application for Admission starts on - April 10, 2024

JAM Eligibility

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of the undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination. Foreign Nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the Admitting Institutes.

JAM Admissions

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2024 will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programs of the Admitting Institutes subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs). Admission shall be given as per All India Rank (AIR) in each Test Paper of JAM 2024, the reservation policy of the Government of India, and the availability of seats.

JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). For admission, foreign nationals are required to satisfy the rules and regulations of the Admitting Institute pertaining to foreign students. For further details, they are advised to contact the concerned Admitting Institute.

JAM 2024 test pattern

The Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to (I) M.Sc., (ii) M.Sc. (Tech.), (iii) MS (Research), (iv) M.Sc. – M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D., and (vi) M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree, at the IITs for taking up science as a career option for the students. It is a Computer Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level

Test Papers consist of (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test Papers. For two test papers, the second paper must be carefully selected to avoid a session clash. Candidates in the merit list are eligible for admission to around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.