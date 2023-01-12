IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. All those who are going to appear for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can download the admit card by visiting the official site of the IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, and the authorities will release the scorecard on March 22, 2023.

Candidates must know that JAM 2023 is a computer-based test that will be held in seven different subjects: biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IIT JAM Admit Card. The marks scored by the JAM 2023 will be used for admissions of candidates for over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

IIT JAM Admit Card: Here's how to download the hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details.

Step 4: Then, click on the "submit" button.

Step 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to download IIT JAM Admit Card 2023

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative