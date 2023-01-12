IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. All those who are going to appear for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can download the admit card by visiting the official site of the IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in. According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, and the authorities will release the scorecard on March 22, 2023.
Candidates must know that JAM 2023 is a computer-based test that will be held in seven different subjects: biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IIT JAM Admit Card. The marks scored by the JAM 2023 will be used for admissions of candidates for over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.