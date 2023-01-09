IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponed; Check Revised Schedule & Key Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The release date of the IIT JAM 2023 admit card has been postponed by the IIT Guwahati. According to the official information, the hall tickets will now be released on January 14, 2023. Earlier, the IIT JAN 2023 admit card was scheduled to be out on January 10, 2023. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card by visiting the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The authorities will conduct these examinations in two different sessions forenoon and the afternoon. Candidates will be able to check the IIT JAM 2023 results on March 22, 2023. In order to download the IIT JAM admit card 2023 candidates will be required to enter their enrollment ID or email ID and password in the JOAPS portal.
