IIT JAM Admit Card Out For Feb 13 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the admit cards for the upcoming Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website jam.iitr.ac.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that hall tickets that have been released are for the exam that will be conducted on February 13, 2022. Important dates and direct link to download hall tickets have been attached below.

IIT JAM 2022: Check Important Dates

Admit card has been released on February 3, 2022

Exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022

The result will be declared on March 22, 2022

IIT JAM Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Brochure reads, "No hard copy of JAM 2022 scorecard will be sent to the JAM 2022 qualified candidates by the Organizing Institute. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2022 website within a specified period."

Candidates should know that hard copy of hall tickets will not be issued to them. Therefore, they should not forget to download the card and also take its printout. Along with admit cards, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. IIT JAM exam will be held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs. All the seven Test Papers of JAM 2022 will be of fully objective type, with three different patterns of questions, namely (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For more details, candidates can visit the offciial website jam.iitr.ac.in.