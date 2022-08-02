IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins For Foreign Candidates, Check Application Steps

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has started the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 registration for foreign candidates. Foreign candidates who have appeared or are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 now. The steps that candidates will have to follow for IIT JEE Advanced registration 2022 are mentioned below.

Candidates should make sure to apply before August 11, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022: Foreign candidates can follow these steps to register

Step 1: At first, they will have to go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Foreign candidates who have appeared / are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022. Click here to register”.

Step 3: Then they should register and fill the application form

Step 4: Candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022: List of important dates