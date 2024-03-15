×

Top Trending Stories

Defence
Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

'Inappropriate to Intervene at This Stage": Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone NEET MDS 2024

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 examination.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Supreme Court Rejects Postponement Plea for NEET MDS 2024 Examination
Supreme Court Rejects Postponement Plea for NEET MDS 2024 Examination | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 examination. The decision came after the top court heard a miscellaneous application filed by students urging the postponement of the exam, which is scheduled for March 18.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud remarked that efforts by the National Dental Commission (NDC) to restore the commencement of dental courses shouldn't be considered arbitrary for court intervention. The court, on parameters of judicial review, deemed it inappropriate to interfere at this stage and thus declined to intervene in the matter.

NEET MDS Postponement Plea in Supreme Court LIVE Updates

The National Dental Commission (NDC) informed the court that around 28,000 students are expected to sit for the NEET MDS 2024 exam on March 18. It emphasized that postponing the exam would adversely affect these students. Additionally, the NDC noted that the union government had extended the internship cutoff date, resulting in 568 students registering for the exam.

However, the petitioners argued that postponing the exam is essential as many students are halfway through their clinical course, with approximately 8,000 students at risk of being left out. They demanded parity between NEET MDS 2024 and NEET PG 2024 exams.

The demand for postponement arises from concerns raised by NEET MDS 2024 aspirants, who approached the Supreme Court following the extension of the internship cutoff date to June 30. Despite assurances, no action was taken by the center regarding the exam date, prompting further legal action.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had refused to decide on extending the NEET MDS 2024 internship cutoff date, suggesting that the union government should address the issue. Various students' and doctors' organizations have been advocating for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 to July, citing concerns over eligibility criteria and scheduling conflicts with NEET PG counseling.

As the legal battle continues, students and medical professionals await further developments, hoping for a resolution that addresses their concerns regarding the NEET MDS 2024 examination.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

