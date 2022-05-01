Last Updated:

Indian Army To Offer Free Residential Coaching To North East Students For JEE, NEET

Indian Army has started providing coaching to North East students to prepare them for the all-India competitive exams, including JEE, NEET & other exams

Amrit Burman
Indian Army

In a bid to help students belonging to weaker sections and underprivileged sections of the northeast region, the Indian Army has started providing residential coaching to these students to prepare them for the all-India competitive examinations, including engineering and medical entrance. Notably, the Indian Army's Red Shield Division has signed a tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization to establish the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness," said Defence spokesman Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava.

Indian Army to offer free coaching to North East students for JEE, NEET & other competitive exams

With this agreement, students will get a year-long, fully residential coaching for various competitive examinations, including the NEET and JEE. On Saturday, Lt Col Vaishnava said that the coaching centres would be located in the Bishnupur district of Manipur. This scheme will become fully functional from the first week of July. As many as 50 students will be able to study in the coaching centers, he added.

MoU Signing Event for JEE NEET Residential Coaching

A memorandum of understanding was signed at Leimakhong Hill Town of Kangpokpi district between the Indian Army, SBIF and NIEDO. During the MoU signing ceremony on Saturday, dignitaries including Manipur Governor La Ganesan and GOC Red Shield Division Maj Gen Navin Sachdeva, among others, were present. The Manipal governor also expressed his delight and extended good wishes to all associates for the uplifting initiative. While addressing the gathering, GOC Red Shield Division said that the Indian Army has always remained at the front in empowering the youth of the nation and has always contributed to nation-building.

JEE Main, NEET 2022 Dates

  • NEET-UG 2022 Registration Deadline - May 7, 2022
  • NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted - July 17, 2022
  • JEE (Main) exam dates for session 1 - June 20 to June 29
  • JEE (Main) exam dates for session 2 -  July 21 to July 30
  • Application form for Phase 2 - First week of May

