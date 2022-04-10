ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022 To Begin Soon; Check Schedule & Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is gearing up to begin the Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022. The last ISE Semester 2 exams will be concluded on June 13, 2022. The exam day guidelines and complete date sheet can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website cisce.org.
CISCE has already mentioned that in addition to the time indicated on question paper, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question papers. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.
ISC Semester 2 Exam Date Sheet
- April 26, 2022- English - Paper 1 (English Language)
- April 28, 2022- Commerce
- April 30, 2022- Elective English, Hospital Management, Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1), Carnatic Music, Western Paper
- May 2, 2022- Economics'
- May 5, 2022- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
- May 7, 2022- Mathematics
- May 9- History
- May 11- Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory
- May 13- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
- May 17- Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
- May 20- Accounts
- May 23- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
- May 25- Sociology
- May 27 - Political Science
- May 30- Psychology
- June 1- Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
- June 3- Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
- June 4 - Legal Studies
- June 6- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
- June 8- Business Studies
- June 10- Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
- June 13 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
ISC Semester 2 exams: Check exam day guidelines here
- Candidates will have to reach the centre at least an hour before the commencement of exam and must be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the commencement of the examination.
- Although COVID protocols have been relaxed at many places, candidates are advised to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. They are also advised to carry sanitizers with them
- Students are advised to answer only the number of questions mentioned in the question paper.
- Before writing the answers, candidates must put their signature and also write their unique ID, index number, and subject on the top of paper
- Students should know that they do not need to write the question.
- Any student found using unfair means will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE.
- They should not carry any device like mobile phone, camera, Bluetooth and calculator.