ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022 To Begin Soon; Check Schedule & Exam Day Guidelines Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is gearing up to begin the Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022. The last ISE Semester 2 exams will be concluded on June 13, 2022. The exam day guidelines and complete date sheet can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website cisce.org.

CISCE has already mentioned that in addition to the time indicated on question paper, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question papers. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

ISC Semester 2 Exam Date Sheet

April 26, 2022- English - Paper 1 (English Language)

April 28, 2022- Commerce

April 30, 2022- Elective English, Hospital Management, Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1), Carnatic Music, Western Paper

May 2, 2022- Economics'

May 5, 2022- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 7, 2022- Mathematics

May 9- History

May 11- Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

May 13- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 17- Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

May 20- Accounts

May 23- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

May 25- Sociology

May 27 - Political Science

May 30- Psychology

June 1- Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

June 3- Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

June 4 - Legal Studies

June 6- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

June 8- Business Studies

June 10- Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

June 13 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

ISC Semester 2 exams: Check exam day guidelines here