Last Updated:

JAC Delhi 2022 Round One Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: The round one-seat allotment result of Joint Admission Counselling Delhi has been released by the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi.

Written By
Amrit Burman
JAC Delhi 2022

Image: Shutterstock


The round one-seat allotment result of Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) has been released by the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi). All those candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the first seat allotment list by visiting the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. To check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to enter their application number and password.

According to the schedule, candidates are required to report at the allotted collegeuniversity till October 4 and should pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 95,000. Notably, candidates will be allotted colleges on the basis of JEE Main rank and merit list prepared by JAC Delhi.

Check JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the JAC Delhi 2022 Round One Seat Allotment

  • Step 1: In order to check the First Seat Allotment List, candidates are required to visit the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the First Seat Allotment List link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and password.
  • Step 5: Round One seat allotment list will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the document for further reference.

Here's direct link to check JAC Delhi seat allotment result - Click Here

The JAC is being conducted for admission of candidates to Engineering and allied courses at Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) based on JEE Main results. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | JAC 12th result 2022 Out: Direct link for Jharkhand Board class 12 arts, commerce results
READ | JAC 9th Result 2022 released at jacresults.com, click on direct link to download
READ | JAC Class 11 result released; Here's direct link to check scores
READ | JAC Delhi BTech admission 2022: Registration process begins; Check steps to register
COMMENT