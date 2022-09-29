JAC Delhi 2022 Round One Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

The round one-seat allotment result of Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) has been released by the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi). All those candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the first seat allotment list by visiting the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. To check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to enter their application number and password.

According to the schedule, candidates are required to report at the allotted collegeuniversity till October 4 and should pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 95,000. Notably, candidates will be allotted colleges on the basis of JEE Main rank and merit list prepared by JAC Delhi.

Check JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the JAC Delhi 2022 Round One Seat Allotment

Step 1: In order to check the First Seat Allotment List, candidates are required to visit the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the First Seat Allotment List link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and password.

Step 5: Round One seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the document for further reference.

Here's direct link to check JAC Delhi seat allotment result - Click Here

The JAC is being conducted for admission of candidates to Engineering and allied courses at Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) based on JEE Main results. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative