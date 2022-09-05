JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: Registration Process Begins; Check Steps To Register

The registration process has started for the Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) for Engineering and Allied Courses at Five Delhi-Based Institutions. All those candidates, who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and meet other eligibility conditions, can apply for JAC Delhi BTech admission counselling 2022 on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registration process is underway and it will conclude on September 25.

This time, a total of 6,502 Btech and 90 BArch seats will be offered to the candidates. According to official information, this year the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) in Delhi will be in charge of all JAC institution coordination work. Check key details below.

JAC Delhi BTech Admission: Participating colleges

Delhi Technological University (DTU) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD); Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT); Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

Application Fees

The JAC Delhi BTech counselling 2022 registration fee is Rs 1500 plus transaction charges.

JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates are required to first visit the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, under the "Admission Services" section, click on the registration option

Step 3: Automatically, a new page of the NIC admission would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Then, select the board or agency as "Joint Admission Counselling Delhi" and then select the counselling year and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Now, complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 6: After successful registration, candidates will be required to select the option of their choice.

Step 7: Next, arrange your preferred institutes in alphabetical order.

Step 7: Check your submitted details and save a copy on your device.

Step 8: Pay the application fee, and then download and print the receipt for further use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative