JAM 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases JAM Answer Key, Question Papers, Here's How To Check

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The answer key and question paper for the Indian Institute of Technology, Joint Admission Test for Masters, IIT JAM 2023 have been released. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The window to challenge the answer key will open on February 24 and close on February 26.

IIJ JAM 2023: Here's how to check IIT Jam Answer Key 2023

Step 1: To check the IIT JAM Answer Key, candidates must visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Joint Admission Test for Masters (jam.iitg.ac.in).

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Click on Candidate's Portal to raise objections on the Answer Key" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Your JAM 2023 Answer Key and Response Sheets will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can double-check your answers and print a copy if necessary.

IIT Guwahati conducted the IIT JAM 2023 exam was conducted on 12th February 2023. Candidates' response sheets were already released on February 21. The exam was held in a computer-based test. JAM is conducted in seven different subjects viz. Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam has fully objective type questions with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. As per the official schedule, IIT JAM results 2023 will be declared on 22nd March 2023.