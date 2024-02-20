Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

JAM 2024 answer key, question papers released by IIT Madras, here's direct link

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has published the answer key and question papers for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024)

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has published the answer key and question papers for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) in biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH). Candidates can contest the JAM 2024 answer key through the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

The institute has uploaded response sheets of candidates who took the exam for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD Dual Degree programs. IIT-M has notified candidates that the JAM answer key challenge facility will be available from February 26 to 28. According to the schedule, JAM results are set to be declared on March 22.

Direct link to download JAM 2024 answer key.

The JAM 2024 question paper comprised three sections with multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). Each paper included a total of 60 questions, carrying a maximum of 100 marks.

Additionally, the institute has requested candidates to update their category, gender, and PwD category details, if necessary, before February 24. To make changes, candidates need to provide their enrolment number or registration number, mobile number or email address, and password through the JAM application form for 2024.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

