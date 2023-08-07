JAM 2024 To Be Conducted On Feb 11 By IIT Madras, Registrations To Begin On September 5

JAM 2024: The joint admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). The online registration window will open on September 5, 2023. JAM 2024 will be conducted on February 11, 2024. Candidates will be able to apply online for JAM 2024 by visiting the official website-https://jam.iitm.ac.in.

JAM 2024 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test in seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH) in over 100 cities across the country.

Who can apply for JAM 2024?

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination. There is no age restriction. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting Institute.

JAM 2024 Examination Schedule

Registration Opens- Tuesday, 05th September, 2023

Registration Closes - Friday, 13th October, 2023

Examination date- Sunday, 11th February, 2024

Candidates in merit list are eligible for admission to about 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN. Admission will be for Masters programmes M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.- M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. JAM 2024 score is only valid for one year. For admissions to Masters programmes for the academic year 2024 - 25, candidates need to appear for JAM 2024.

JAM scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

JAM 2024 Exam Pattern

Fully objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates can appear for either ONE or TWO test papers.

How to apply for JAM 2024