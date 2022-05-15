Jamia Millia Islamia Releases Revised Entrance Test Schedule; Check Important Details Here

JMI Admission 2022: The schedule for the entrance tests for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes has been released by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

As per the schedule, the entrance examination for the central university will now commence on June 11. All those students who have not registered for Jamia Milia Islamia University can do so by visiting the official JMI website - jmi.ac.in.

JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia releases revised test schedule

"The vice-chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved to reschedule the dates of entrance tests… in view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE," the university's official notification reads, as quoted by PTI.

As per the schedule, the entrance examination for admission of candidates will begin on June 11 and entrance exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will conclude on July 8, 2022. Recently, JMI extended the deadline for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. With the revised dates, candidates can now apply till May 25, 2022. Earlier, the university had announced that admission to 10 courses would be through the CUET. It is strongly recommended that students regularly visit the official website of Jamia for fresh updates and more information.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

candidates need to visit the official website for the Office of Controller of Examinations -jmicoe.in

On the homepage, click on "Admission to Post-graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate Programmes (CDOE) (2021-22)"

Click on 'New Registration' and fill in your details

Submit the application form

Take a printout if needed.

Image: PTI/ Representative