The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Ranchi, has officially announced the commencement of the application process for the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (CECE) for Agriculture and allied courses. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website – jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in from today.

The application window is set to open on March 1 and will remain active until April 1. According to the official schedule, the examination is scheduled to take place on April 28 at Ranchi and Dumka headquarters. The exam will be held on April 28.

Application Fee

For general candidates, economically weaker sections (EWS), BC-I, BC-II of PCM/PCB group, the application fee is Rs 900. For PCMB group, the fee is Rs 1000.

SC/ST/female applicants of all categories are required to pay Rs 450 for PCM/PCB group and Rs 500 for PCMB group.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must be Indian citizens and local/permanent residents of Jharkhand state.

Candidates must have passed the class 12th exam.

The unreserved category candidates must be aged between 17 and 25 years

Courses Offered: The entrance exam aims to facilitate admissions to the first semester/year of degree-level professional courses, including BVSc & AH, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (H) Forestry, BTech (Dairy Technology), BFSc (Bachelor of Fisheries Science), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), and BSc (H) Horticulture for the academic year 2024-25.

Before applying for the entrance exam, applicants are advised to carefully review their educational qualifications and age criteria based on the chosen subject group (PCM/PCB/PCMB). Detailed information regarding subject groups, exam pattern, scoring, reservation, and the online application process can be found in the information bulletin available on the board's official website under the "Download" column.

Click here for official notification.

Click here to apply online.