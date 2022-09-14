JCECEB Counselling Procedure Starts For JEE Main Candidates; Check Key Details Here

JCECEB 2022 Counselling 2022: The counselling process for those candidates who qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) has started. According to the schedule, the last date to complete the registration process for the JCECE 2022 counselling process is till September 20, 2022.

Eligible candidates can complete the registration procedure by visiting the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the first state merit list will be released on September 24 and candidates can make corrections to the application form between September 21 to 22, 2022.

JCECE JEE Mains Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule

Events Date Round 1 registration begins September 26, 2022 Last date to register October 3, 2022 Seat allotment letter release and download October 10 to 15, 2022 Document verification round October 10 to 15, 2022

JCECE 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for Counselling process, candidates are required to visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JCECEB application link

Step 3: Candidates must then complete the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates then need to download and take a printout for further reference.

Here's how to apply for JCECEB 2022 Counselling Process - Click Here

It is strongly advised that candidates must first check the eligibility criteria before applying for JCECEB Counselling 2022. Every year, JCECEB is responsible for preparing the State Merit List for conducting Counselling for admission in different branches of B.E./B.Tech course of Engineering Institutes of Jharkhand State. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must regularly visit the official website of JCECEB.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative