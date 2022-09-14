JCECEB Counselling Procedure Starts For JEE Main Candidates; Check Key Details Here

Quick links:
JCECEB 2022 Counselling 2022: The counselling process for those candidates who qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) has started. According to the schedule, the last date to complete the registration process for the JCECE 2022 counselling process is till September 20, 2022.
Eligible candidates can complete the registration procedure by visiting the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the first state merit list will be released on September 24 and candidates can make corrections to the application form between September 21 to 22, 2022.
It is strongly advised that candidates must first check the eligibility criteria before applying for JCECEB Counselling 2022. Every year, JCECEB is responsible for preparing the State Merit List for conducting Counselling for admission in different branches of B.E./B.Tech course of Engineering Institutes of Jharkhand State. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must regularly visit the official website of JCECEB.