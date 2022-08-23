JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

As scheduled, the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card has been released. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by registered candidates. The candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download the hall tickets. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit cards, candidates are expected to carry a valid ID proof.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check list of important dates here

Registration started on August 8, 2022

Last date to apply was August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees was August 12, 2022, till 5 PM=

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card has been released on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on link which reads, "Candidates who have successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 may download their admit cards from https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/ from 10:00 AM on August 23, 2022 until 9:00 AM on August 28, 2022."

Step 3: In the next step, they should log in using credentials

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be on screen

Step 5: Check and take print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to download call letter

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning, and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers to some of the questions. As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2022, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. For further details, candidates can go to the official website.