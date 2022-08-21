JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card To Be Out On August 23, Know How To Download Call Letters

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 admit card on August 23. Registered candidates will be able to download hall tickets on Tuesday. Once released, it will be available for download on official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Schedule highlights that the JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates should know that the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022 are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, they should log in using credentials

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be on screen

Step 5: Check and take print out for future reference

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates