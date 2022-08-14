Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card To Be Released On This Date; Know How To Download Call Letter

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on official website on August 23, 2022. Once released, it can be downloaded by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
jee

JEE Advanced 2022: With the closure of registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, admit cards are expected to be out soon. As per notification, the admit cards will eb released on August 23, 2022. The registered candidates will have to take the entrance test on August 28, 2022. The candidates will have to carry their admit card at the exam centre.

JEE advanced 2022: Check important dates here

  • Admit cards will be released on August 23, 2022
  • It can be downloaded till August 28, 2022
  • The exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022
  • Result release date has not been announced yet 

To download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, candidates need to use their login id and password. As mentioned above, it will be compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will nit be allowed to take the exam.

As per reports, a total of 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. The first paper will be conducted between 9 am to 12 noon. The second paper will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. There will be two papers in JEE Advanced 2022, the question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages.

Only those aspirants who scored the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. Notably, the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test, and this time it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains had to register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. Post login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be collected from the JEE Main database. 

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to download call letters

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 admit card”
  • Enter your credentials including the application number and other details
  • JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a printout
