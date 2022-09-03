JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pexels/Representative
The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 has been finally released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Candidates, who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on August 28, 2022, can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in. According to the schedule, the final answer key and results would now be released on September 11, 2022.
If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it. They can send in responses or feedback regarding the provisional answer key from September 3, 2022, to September 4, 2022, till 5 pm. The answer keys have been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination was conducted in two different shifts: Paper 1 was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The candidate's response sheet was also released on September 1, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer key.