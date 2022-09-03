JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 has been finally released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Candidates, who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on August 28, 2022, can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.nic.in. According to the schedule, the final answer key and results would now be released on September 11, 2022.

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it. They can send in responses or feedback regarding the provisional answer key from September 3, 2022, to September 4, 2022, till 5 pm. The answer keys have been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examination was conducted in two different shifts: Paper 1 was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The candidate's response sheet was also released on September 1, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer key.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to Download

Step 1: To download the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials.

Step 4: Automatically, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the answer key for future use.

Here's direct link to download the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to raise objections against JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Pexels/Representative