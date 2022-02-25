Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2022 Date Announced, Registration Begins On June 8

JEE Advanced 2022 date has been announced by IIT Bombay. Exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022. Registrations will be conducted between June 8 & June 14, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the JEE advanced 2022 date. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exams will be conducted on July 3, 2022. To be noted that application process for the same has not been started. The registration will begin from June 8 and the deadline to apply will be June 14, 2022. The application dates, eligibility criteria, and schedule has been uploaded on the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Important dates can also be checked here.

JEE Advance 2022: Check important dates here

  • Registrations are scheduled to begin on June 8, 2022
  • The deadline to apply will be June 14, 2022
  • JEE Advanced will be conducted on July 3, 2022
  • Declaration of final answer key and the result will be announced on July 18, 2022

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2022 dates are yet to be announced. “Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022,” the JEE website reads. 

JEE Advanced: Step by step guide to apply

  • Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the registration link
  • Step 3: Enter required details in the online application along with personal information
  • Step 4: Fill out the online application with qualification details
  • Step 5: Candidates need to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures in the prescribed format
  • Step 6: Pay fee payment through an online payment mode
