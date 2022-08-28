JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper 1 'moderate To Difficult'

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE, Advanced 2022 Exam for Paper 1 was held today, August 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second paper of JEE Advanced started at 2:30 pm today and will end at 5:30 pm. The examination was computer-based.

Based on reports, students' reactions, and expert reviews, it has come to light that the examination was moderate to difficult, but not easy. The majority of students who took part in the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam found the physics paper moderate and chemistry easy, and few found that maths was relatively difficult.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis

It must be noted that the analysis of the paper that has been mentioned here is purely based on the reports and expert reviews. Experts found the chemistry paper as balanced as it covered questions from both the Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT syllabus. According to subject experts, the questions in the inorganic chemistry section were largely from NCERT, and in the physical chemistry section, the questions covered chapters on electrochemistry, chemical equilibrium, atomic structure, etc. In Organic Chemistry, questions are mostly asked about amines, polymers, biomolecules, etc.

The physics paper comprised more than one question from each chapter, that is, 3 questions from Rational Motion, two questions from Thermodynamics, 2 questions from Modern Physics, and 2 questions from Capacitors. However, students found the mathematics examination different from other subjects. Questions in mathematics were confusing to attempt. The mathematics paper included questions on functions, Matrices, Vectors, Probability, Harmonic Progressions, and Trigonometric Equations. Overall, the students found paper 1 moderate to difficult.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)