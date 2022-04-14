JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Announced Schedule Here

The examination dates for the JEE Advanced have been rescheduled. In the latest circular issued on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 website, it was mentioned that the exam will now be conducted on August 28, Sunday. Previously, the exam was scheduled for July 3. Both the papers under the exam will be conducted on the same day. The first test will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second paper will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. duration.

The dates were revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which is conducting the entrance exam for engineering students this year.

JEE Advanced 2022 schedule announced

In addition, the enrollment period for JEE Advanced 2022 has been extended from August 7 to August 11, 2022. Application fees must be paid by the candidates till August 12th. Candidates who will attempt the JEE Advanced exam can get their admit cards between August 23 and August 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket will be available on the JEE Advanced website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The result of the examination shall be released by September 11. In the latest schedule, it was also informed that the provisional answer key will be released on September 3, and candidates can file objections to the provisional answer key by Sept 4. On September 11, the final answer key and result will be announced. The seat distribution process will begin from September 12th.



Image: Unsplash