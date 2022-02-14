JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay Launches Exam Website; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay this year. IIT has launched the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and some other institutions.

IIT Bombay to conduct JEE Advanced 2022

Only those candidates who will come in under the top 2.5 in JEE Main will be eligible to take JEE Advanced. Last year, the NTA started conducting the qualifying test for JEE Main four times a year. However, dates for both JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 have not been announced yet. Once the information related to the JEE Main exam is announced, it will be available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) websites - jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Details of JEE Advanced will be announced by IIT Bombay on jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the notification released on the JEE Advanced website, all those candidates who were eligible and applied for the exam last year but could not take admission can apply in this session. This is a one-time measure taken considering the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates who appeared for the first time in the class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1–4.However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 on the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022, "it said.

