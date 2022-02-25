JEE Advanced 2022: No Exam Centre Allotted In Foreign Countries For 3rd Consecutive Year

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination will not be held at an examination center in any foreign country for the third consecutive year. Before 2020, the IIT entrance examination used to be held in multiple foreign countries like Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), and Singapore. According to the official statement released by the JEE Advanced 2022, "Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 in any foreign centers/countries."

Notably, all those foreign national candidates who are willing to participate in the JEE (Advanced) 2022 will have to appear at any of the Indian centers at their own expense while adhering to the required travel norms of the Indian government and their respective countries of residence.

As many as 359 foreign candidates had registered under the "foreign applications" category. Out of those, 238 were overseas citizens, 29 were persons of Indian origin (PIO), and only 96 candidates were foreign nationals. All foreign national candidates who are currently studying in class 12 or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) are exempt from writing JEE (Main) and can sit for JEE Advanced directly if they meet the other eligibility criteria. Candidates must be aware that the registration fee for foreign applicants from the SAARC nations is $75 and $150 for candidates from non-SAARC nations.\

