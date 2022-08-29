JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper Released, Here's How To Check The Same

JEE Advanced 2022 question paper: Registered students who took the exam should know that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 question papers have been released. The exam was conducted on August 28 by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The exam was conducted in two shifts and question papers for both the papers have now been released on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download the question paper by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that IIT Bombay will also release the response or OMR sheets as well as the answer keys for the examination. JEE Advanced 2022 schedule highlights that the answer key is expected to be out on September 3 and Result by September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check schedule highlights here

Exam was conducted on August 28, 2022

Question paper was released on August 29, 2022

Copy of candidate responses will be out on September 1, 2022

JEE Advanced Answer Key will be out on September 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on September 4, 2022

Final answer key will be out on September 11, 2022

Result will also be out on September 11, 2022

Here is how to check JEE Advanced question papers

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the question paper link on the home page.

Step 3: Download the PDF files.

Step 4: Take its printout for future reference

The successful candidates can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process to take admission in the IITs. The JoSAA counselling process will commence on September 12. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis

It must be noted that the analysis of the paper that has been mentioned here is purely based on the reports and expert reviews. Experts found the chemistry paper as balanced as it covered questions from both the Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT syllabus. According to subject experts, the questions in the inorganic chemistry section were largely from NCERT, and in the physical chemistry section, the questions covered chapters on electrochemistry, chemical equilibrium, atomic structure, etc. In Organic Chemistry, questions are mostly asked about amines, polymers, biomolecules, etc.

The physics paper comprised more than one question from each chapter, that is, 3 questions from Rational Motion, two questions from Thermodynamics, 2 questions from Modern Physics, and 2 questions from Capacitors. However, students found the mathematics examination different from other subjects. Questions in mathematics were confusing to attempt. The mathematics paper included questions on functions, Matrices, Vectors, Probability, Harmonic Progressions, and Trigonometric Equations. Overall, the students found paper 1 moderate to difficult.