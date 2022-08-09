JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply Online

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has finally started inviting applications for JEE Advanced 2022. The IIT JEE registration link has been activated on the official website of JEE Advanced. The registration which has been started on August 8 will end on August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

JEE Advanced 2022: Know who is eligible to apply

Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are considered eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. The candidates can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022 exam using their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. In the last stage of the registration process, candidates will have to upload all the required documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check list of important dates

JEE Advanced registration has been started on August 8, 2022

The last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

The last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022, till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

The provisional answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

The last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final answer keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result is scheduled to be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022: Follow these steps to apply for JEE Advanced exam