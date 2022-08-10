JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Deadline To End On Aug 11, Here's How To Apply Online

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is gearing up to close the registration for JEE Advanced 2022. The IIT JEE registration link was activated on August 8 and the deadline to apply will end on August 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to do it before the deadline. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The registration should be done on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Interested candidates can follow these steps to get themselves registered.

JEE Advanced 2022: Who is eligible to apply?

Only those candidates who have secured the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are considered eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. In order to register for JEE Advanced 2022 exam, candidates will have to be ready with their JEE Main 2022 roll number and password. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important dates

JEE Advanced registration link was activated on August 8, 2022

The last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

Deadline to pay application fees is August 12, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022

Response sheets will be released on September 1, 2022

The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections is September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final answer keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to register for JEE Advanced exam