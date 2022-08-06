JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Likely To Begin On August 7, Here's How To Apply Online

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 registration is likely to begin on August 7, 2022. This year, the JEE Advanced is being conducted by IIT Bombay. To be noted that the registration will only begin after the declaration of JEE Mains result 2022. The mains result will be out on August 6, 2022. The steps to register for JEE Advanced are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in As per the schedule issued by IIT Bombay, JEE Advanced 2022 exam has been scheduled for August 28, 2022. The complete schedule for the IIT JEE Advanced has been mentioned below for candidates to refer to.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check complete schedule here

Registration is scheduled to begin on August 7, 2022 10 AM onwards

Last date to apply is August 11, 2022 till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022 till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022 till 5 PM

Final answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022 at 10 AM

Step-by-step guide to apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022

Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the registration process with basis details

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications

Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details

Step 7: Candidates should submit the application

