JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to begin on August 28, 2022. The admit cards have already been released on official website. Those candidates who due to any reason missed downloading the same can check it by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day guidelines have also been mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates should not forget to carry their admit card to the exam centre

Candidates must carry a valid and recent photo ID proof such as passports, voter ID, Aadhar card

Candidates can carry their own water bottle if the bottle is transparent in nature

Candidates are allowed to carry sanitizers with them

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, microphones, calculators, etc are not allowed

JEE Advanced 2022: Details to be mentioned in hall ticket

Name and roll number of the candidate

Exam Name and exam conducting body

JEE Advanced 2022 exam date

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam venue address

JEE Advanced 2022 exam day guidelines

JEE Advanced 2022: Check list of important dates here

Registration started on August 8, 2022

Last date to apply was August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees was August 12, 2022, till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card was released on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download call letters