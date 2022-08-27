JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to begin on August 28, 2022. The admit cards have already been released on official website. Those candidates who due to any reason missed downloading the same can check it by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day guidelines have also been mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2022: Check exam day guidelines here
- Candidates should not forget to carry their admit card to the exam centre
- Candidates must carry a valid and recent photo ID proof such as passports, voter ID, Aadhar card
- Candidates can carry their own water bottle if the bottle is transparent in nature
- Candidates are allowed to carry sanitizers with them
- Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, microphones, calculators, etc are not allowed
JEE Advanced 2022: Details to be mentioned in hall ticket
- Name and roll number of the candidate
- Exam Name and exam conducting body
- JEE Advanced 2022 exam date
- JEE Advanced 2022 Exam venue address
- JEE Advanced 2022 exam day guidelines
JEE Advanced 2022: Check list of important dates here
- Registration started on August 8, 2022
- Last date to apply was August 11, 2022, till 5 PM
- Last date to pay application fees was August 12, 2022, till 5 PM
- JEE Advanced 2022 admit card was released on August 23, 2022
- JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.
- Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.
- Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.
- Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM
- Final Answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.
- JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download call letters
- Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on link which reads, "Candidates who have successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 may download their admit cards from https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/ from 10:00 AM on August 23, 2022 until 9:00 AM on August 28, 2022."
- Step 3: In the next step, they should log in using credentials
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be on screen
- Step 5: Check and take print out for future reference