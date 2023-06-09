JEE Advanced 2023: Candidates' Response Sheet Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will release the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 9. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to download their response sheets after it is released. It will be uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced question papers for paper 1 and 2 have already been released on June 5. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on June 11. Candidates can raise objections on the answer key till June 12. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on June 18, 2023.

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download response sheet link

Step 3: On the next page, candidates will have to enter their application number and password

Step 4: After entering the details, the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate's response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for further reference

JEE Advanced 2023

As per the official data, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced this year. 95% attendance was recorded this year. A total of 1.80 lakh candidates who took the exam will get their results on June 18. Candidates who clear JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA counselling.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has already released the counseling schedule for admission across the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), among other institutes. The application process for JoSAA Counselling 2023 will begin on June 19, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in.