JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Chemistry Paper Tricky, Math Paper Was Not Balanced'

The JEE Advanced 2023 was held on 4th June, 2023. The exam was organised by IIT Guwahati. The exam had two papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both were compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and second sitting (Paper-2) was held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. Check exam analysis of JEE Advanced 2023 paper 2 here.

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2 Analysis

Immediate reaction of students



Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy. Some students have reported Physics and Chemistry were Moderate, but Maths was relatively difficult.

Chemistry

Chemistry was a Tricky as per students. More weightage given to Organic & Physical Chemistry as compared to Inorganic. Inorganic Chemistry had few questions which were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered Chemical Kinetics, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics (with more than one question). In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Aryl & Alkyl halides, Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported Moderate as per students.



Physics

More weightage was given to chapters like Wave & Sound, Wave Optics, Fluids, EM Waves, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Current Electricity, Kinematics, Gravitation, Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Moderate as per students .Students felt this section was not balanced. Some questions had tricky & Lengthy calculations.



Mathematics

The paper was unbalanced & tricky as per students. There were questions from Functions, Differential Equations, Inverse Trigonometric functions, Differentiability, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Application of Derivatives, Complex Numbers, Matrices, Circle Permutation & Combination and Probability. Students felt this section was the Toughest.



No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

Total no. of questions in Paper-1 were 51 .

Total Marks of Paper-2 was 180 which is same as last year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

Scribble Pads were given to students during the exam for rough work.



(Disclaimer: The analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner- FIITJEE Noida Centres. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by IIT Guwahati.)