JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins; Category-wise Distribution Of Top 2500 Candidates

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has begun the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 registration link has been activated on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The registration which has been started on April 30 will end on May 7, 2023.

Eligible candidates should make sure to apply for JEE Advanced before the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in. See how to apply for the exam.

JEE Advanced 2023: Follow these steps to apply for JEE Advanced exam

Step 1: Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates will then be required to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2023 Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Candidates should complete the registration process by providing the correct details

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications

Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details

Step 7: Candidates should submit the application

Step 8: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, a 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on their performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

Only those aspirants who will score the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results are considered eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Click here to read JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure

JEE Advanced 2023: Important dates