JEE Advanced 2023: Strategies To Solve Questions From Various Patterns Shared By Expert

JEE Advanced Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 4th June (Sunday). Candidates who will appear for the exam are already preparing to finishing their syllabus and must have started revising. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies and rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease. Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert in a conversation with Republic World has shared the strategy for attempting various patterns of questions asked in JEE Advanced 2023.

Strategy for attempting various pattern of questions:

Multiple Choice questions with Single Choice Correct: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the Question- Option – Question way. Scanning the question again after the options in mind helps strategizing the approach to solve the question. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple Choice questions with Multiple Choice Correct: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are same values written in different form. Statistically, these are the questions with least percentage of correct responses. One must only answer the correct options in case of partial marking in these questions.

Comprehension Based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case your correct approach might lead to incorrect answer.

Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching): If the question is of One to One matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

Matrix Match Type (One to Many Matching): This type of Matrix Match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem if you are confident on the concepts of all 4 rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical Based Answer Type: Generally, these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be treating them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low scoring statistical record. In previous years, answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. So, students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason Assertion Type: These days these types of questions are not asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because, then it’s very tricky to decide between the options A and B or else you can mark the correct response easily.

Aspirants are advised to be ready for surprises in the JEE paper, as it has the history of asking something new. Remain calm in such situations and use the same strategy used to attempt a new question.