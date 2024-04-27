Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, commencing from today, April 27. Aspiring candidates who have successfully cleared the main exam will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2024 through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the announcement made by the Institute, the registration window for JEE Advanced will remain open until May 7, 5 p.m. Applicants who have completed the registration process will have until May 10, 2024, 5 p.m., to submit their fees for JEE Advanced 2024.

Advertisement

To be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exam, candidates must have passed the JEE Main 2024 and secured a position in the top 2.5 lakh. Additionally, applicants must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. However, aspirants belonging to certain reserved categories, such as SC, ST, and PWD, are eligible for a five-year age relaxation.

The highly anticipated exam date for JEE Advanced 2024 has been scheduled for Sunday, May 26. The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 will be conducted during the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Advertisement

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced, which is jeeadv.ac.in.

Advertisement

Click on Registration Link: Look for the registration link on the homepage. It is usually prominently displayed. Click on it to proceed with the registration process.

Login with JEE Main Credentials: You will need to log in using your JEE Main credentials, including your application number, password, and security pin. Make sure you have these details ready.

Advertisement

Fill in Personal Details: Once logged in, you will be directed to the registration form. Fill in all the required personal details such as name, date of birth, category, gender, nationality, and contact information accurately.

Choose Examination Centers: Select the preferred examination centers from the list provided. Choose centers that are convenient for you to reach.

Advertisement

Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the specifications mentioned on the website.

Payment of Registration Fee: Pay the registration fee through the available payment options. The registration fee varies for different categories, so ensure you make the correct payment as per your category.

Advertisement

Review and Submit: Before final submission, review all the details entered in the registration form carefully. Make any necessary corrections or edits if required. Once satisfied, submit the registration form.

Download Confirmation Page: After successful submission, download and save the confirmation page for future reference. This page contains important details such as your registration number and other information.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024 Important Dates:

- Application window opens: April 27 to May 7

- Last date for fee payment: May 10

- Admit card release date: May 17

- JEE Advanced 2024 exam date: May 26

- Candidates' responses copies available: May 31

- Provisional answer keys: June 2

Before appearing for the exam, applicants are advised to familiarize themselves with the JEE Advanced 2024 exam pattern. Here's a brief overview:

Advertisement

- Examination medium: English and Hindi

- Number of Papers: Two compulsory papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

- Total time duration: 3 hours for each paper

- Number of sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in both Paper 1 and Paper 2

- Number of questions: 54 (18 questions in each subject)

As the registration process for JEE Advanced 2024 begins tomorrow, aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the latest announcements and guidelines provided by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.