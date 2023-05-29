Last Updated:

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Download IIT JEE Hall Ticket

JEE Advanced admit card 2023 has been released at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket by clicking on the direct link given below.

Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced admit card

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 admit cards have been released today, May 29. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Advanced 2023 can download their admit card online. A direct link to download it has been given below. 

JEE Advanced admit card 2023 download link

IIT Guwahati will conduct the JEE Advanced 2023 on June 4. The examination will comprise two papers. Paper I will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. Paper II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

 

How to download JEE Advanced admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2023 admit card”
  • Enter your credentials including the application number and other details
  • JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

 

As per the schedule, the response sheet of JEE Advanced will be out on June 9. The provisional answer key will be released on June 11. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections from June 11 to 12. The final answer key and JEE Advanced results 2023 will be declared on June 18.

