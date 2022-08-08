JEE Advanced Registration Delayed: IIT Bombay To Release Application Form At 8 Pm Today

JEE Advanced 2022: JEE Advanced registration that was scheduled to begin today at 4 pm for Indian students has been delayed. According to reports, IIT Bombay will now start the registration procedure for the JEE Advanced 2022 at 8 pm today i.e., August 8. Once the JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open, eligible candidates will be able to register from 4 PM today by visiting the official website.

JEE Advanced 2022: Registration link to be activated by IIT Bombay at 8 pm

Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration was scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7. But, later it was postponed to Monday, August 8 at 4 pm, and now reports suggest that the JEE Advanced registration link will be activated at 8 pm. Candidates must take note, JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28 in CBT mode. There will be 2 papers. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Registration will begin on August 8, 2022

Last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022, till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to register for JEE Advanced exam

Step 1: To apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Candidates will need to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications

Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details

Step 7: Candidates should submit the application

Image: Shutterstock/Representative