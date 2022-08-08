JEE Advanced Registration Delayed: IIT Bombay To Release Application Form At 8 Pm Today

JEE Advanced 2022: JEE Advanced registration that was scheduled to begin today at 4 pm for Indian students has been delayed. According to reports, IIT Bombay will now start the registration procedure for the JEE Advanced 2022 at 8 pm today i.e., August 8. Once the JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open, eligible candidates will be able to register from 4 PM today by visiting the official website.
JEE Advanced 2022: Registration link to be activated by IIT Bombay at 8 pm
Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration was scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7. But, later it was postponed to Monday, August 8 at 4 pm, and now reports suggest that the JEE Advanced registration link will be activated at 8 pm. Candidates must take note, JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28 in CBT mode. There will be 2 papers. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates
- Registration will begin on August 8, 2022
- Last date to apply is August 11, 2022, till 5 PM
- Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022, till 5 PM
- JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022
- JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.
- Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.
- Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.
- Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022, till 5 PM
- Final Answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.
- JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022, at 10 AM
JEE Advanced 2022: Here's how to register for JEE Advanced exam
- Step 1: To apply for JEE Advanced exam 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link
- Step 3: Candidates will need to enter the login credentials - JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password.
- Step 4: Complete the registration process
- Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the specifications
- Step 6: Pay the application fee and preview all details
- Step 7: Candidates should submit the application
Image: Shutterstock/Representative