JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today; Check How To Download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Admit card today, June 16, 2022. According to the schedule, the JEE Mains will commence from June 20, 2022. As per the official report, lakhs of candidates are likely to appear for the JEE Main Session 1 Exams. With only a few days left for the national entrance examination which is conducted for the admission of the candidates into engineering, tech and architecture colleges, it is expected that the National Testing Agency would release the JEE Main Admit Card for Session 1 examinations today. Information related to the examination centre for JEE Main Session 1 was released by NTA earlier on June 14, 2022.

According to the previous year's trends, the NTA releases the admit card within a week prior to the examination. Therefore, chances are high that the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 will be released today. Once released, the admit cards would be made available for candidates to download from the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download the JEE Main Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their registered user ID or roll number and password.

Earlier, JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination. Now, the examination has been scheduled to be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. This year, the JEE Main Examination would be conducted in 501 cities across different centers. For candidates appearing from outside India, JEE Main 2022 would be conducted in 22 Cities on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card | Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NTA or JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Enter the required details such as registered user ID or roll number and password

Automatically, a page will appear on the screen

Download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)